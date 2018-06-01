Obituary | Richard David Baldridge “Papa”

Richard was called into our Lord’s arms May 23, 2018. He was born to Paul and Lena Baldridge of Tuttle, Oklahoma, March 20, 1932.



Richard married the love of his life, Donna, at a small church ceremony in Arvin, California, in June 1953.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lena, his beloved sons, Rickey, Ronnie and Robert, as well as his four brothers, one sister and great-grandson, Adam.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; his grandchildren David, Maree, Rhonda and Kristen; seven great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Pamela; and several precious nieces and nephews.

Richard had a love for the game of golf as well as an interest in drawing, painting and welding metal art. He loved to go on family adventures to hunt rocks, fish and give the family the “bird of paradise” while camping. Richard will be missed dearly by all who knew him and were lucky enough to have been touched by his light.

