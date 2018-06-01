UPDATE*** Woman missing after Monday’s Litchfield fire located, man’s location still unknown

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they have made contact with Sarah Crites, who was the woman involved in domestic violence and fire incidents that took place Monday near Littlefield.

Crites advised deputies that she is safe and unharmed.

Authorities reported they are still attempting to locate Scott Farnsworth, 40, from Hurricane, Utah, to confirm his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Farnsworth is encouraged to call MCSO at 928-753-0753 or its toll free number 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by MCSO

ORIGINAL POST

LITTLEFIELD – A domestic violence situation led to a fire Monday on state land south of St. George, Utah, on the Arizona Strip.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to a dispatch call regarding a female reporting she was fighting with her boyfriend and that her boyfriend set her trailer on fire.

When deputies arrived, the reporting party and potential suspect could not be found. It appeared to MCSO that the male had driven his truck into a fifth-wheel trailer.

It is still unknown what caused the fire, but the truck crashing into the trailer may have caused it, according to St. George Fire Department.

The winds caused the fire to spread to another fifth-wheel trailer, and both trailers burned to the ground.

Deputies investigated the area and found a broken cellular phone about 100 yards south, and the phone’s battery was located further away.

The missing male and female were not located nearby, in the fire debris or at addresses listed on their licenses. It was determined that neither lived at the addresses listed, and it could have been possible they were transients on the land.

MCSO is requesting for the public’s help locating the female subject, Sarah Crites, and the male subject, Scott Farnsworth, for their safety.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts, call 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.