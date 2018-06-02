Asphalt replacement set for this week

KINGMAN – Andy Devine Avenue, and Stockton Hill and Hualapai Mountain roads are the next City streets set for improvements starting from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for various stretches in June, including Monday, Tuesday through Friday, and June 11 and 12.

Monday

Sunland Asphalt LLC will perform the work, which will begin with paving the intersection at Andy Devine Avenue, Hualapai Mountain and Stockton Hill roads. Andy Devine Avenue will be closed at the intersection of Stockton Hill and Hualapai Mountain roads. Hualapai will be open to through traffic but will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Traffic on Andy Devine Avenue will be detoured around the closure through Hall and Johnson streets.

Tuesday to Friday

Work will continue Tuesday with the paving of Stockton Hill and Hualapai Mountain roads. There will be lane and intermittent road closures between Hualapai Mountain Road’s railroad bridges, as well as on Detroit Avenue. Other minor delays may result from the work.

June 11, 12

The pavement work will conclude with pavement markings and miscellaneous work on Stockton Hill and Hualapai Mountain Roads, and Andy Devine Avenue. The work may lead to lane restrictions, closures and minor delays.

Questions can be directed to Kingman Public Works at 928-757-7467 or at jplaunty@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by the City of Kingman.