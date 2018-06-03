Horoscopes | June 3, 2018

Birthdays: Rafael Nadal, 32; Anderson Cooper, 51; James Purefoy, 54; Deniece Williams, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Taking part in events that interest you. The information you gather will help point you in a new direction that indicates promising financial gains.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll face opposition when dealing with domestic matters. If you want to make changes, it is best to approach the people you need approval from with incentives, not demands.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Attending a reunion, retreat or family gathering will lead to information that will help you make decisions about your future. An innovative idea will spark your imagination.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An aggressive approach to health, diet and fitness will get you moving in the right direction. Added discipline will help you reach your personal goals.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Settle in and stabilize your life. Don’t let what others propose lead to spending on items, people or projects you really cannot afford.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change of attitude will help you make a decision that will alter your personal life. Offer assistance; the information and knowledge you get in return will be valuable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change the way you deal with others. Stop being controlled and start making decisions that are better suited to the results you are trying to achieve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Gauge how much is involved and what it’s going to cost before signing up for something questionable. Someone’s motives may not be in your best interest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Check out online job sites and consider how best to use your skills. A change will motivate you to engage in activities or events you’ve only thought about in the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time massaging an important relationship. Find out where you stand and how best to move forward.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what you want to achieve. Refuse to let anyone entice you to veer off in a direction that isn’t going to help you get things done.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen, but don’t believe everything you hear. Someone will use unorthodox methods to get you to do things.