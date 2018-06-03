Buster Johnson wants more information on county agenda items

KINGMAN – Here are five items of interest on the agenda for the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Withholding of information from board members on agenda items and placing false and misleading information on agenda items and resolutions. This was brought up by Supervisor Buster Johnson at the May 21 meeting. He pulled several items from the agenda due to the fact they were not properly published as a public hearing as required by Arizona statutes. Another item was pulled due to an objection from a resident within a requested rezone during call to the public.

Mohave County Fair night watchman

Provide authorization to the Mohave County Fair Association to remove the night watchman’s mobile home and two storage sheds at the entrance to the fairgrounds. Removal of these buildings will provide a much clearer entrance into the fairgrounds and will potentially offer space for a welcome sign, said Tim Woods, fairgrounds general manager.

Organizational redesign

Approve Public Works organizational redesign within Mohave County Parks through hiring a park ranger and eliminating a vacant position for facility grounds worker to improve customer service and operations efficiency. Visitors to Hualapai Mountain Park have doubled over the last 10 years, with $500,000 in annual revenue. There is a critical need for a park superintendent with experience in hospitality and lodging, as well as budget management and analysis. Estimated annual personnel expense is $9,776.

Road conditions

Discussion of recent road claims received by the clerk of the board. Mohave County’s Risk Management received a number of requests for claim forms related to window chips, oil splashes and other vehicle damage resulting from road work on Stockton Hill Road.

Mohave County Sheriff

On the consent agenda, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking the board to authorize creation of a new professional standards specialist and eliminate the vacant position of detention officer, with no financial impact on the budget; approve salary placement for the position of deputy sheriff; approve a lieutenant position for the Arizona Strip; and approve salary adjustment for administrative assistant to $22 an hour.