June is the month to celebrate fresh fruits and vegetables

What better time to increase your fruit and vegetable intake than during the National Fresh Fruits and Vegetables month of June? Corn, squash, zucchini, tomatoes and other fresh produce will do more than keep you healthy, they’ll make sure your stomach isn’t rumbling after the meal is done.

Those who were selling their produce at the Kingman Farmers Market Saturday morning found it challenging to describe all the benefits accompanied with farm-to-table fruits and vegetables within a few sentences.



Diane Ponto traveled an hour to participate in the market. She brought zucchini, 20 dozen eggs, and low-carb and gluten-free bread. She plans to bring even more produce next week with the goal of educating people about local foods.

Ponto says the bread she bakes has far less carbohydrates than store-bought breads.

“It’s a big difference,” she said. “So the people who are diabetic or have to watch their sugars can actually have a sandwich made with my bread.”

Marc, who preferred to not give his last name, grows his produce locally in Golden Valley. The 72-year-old said he’s been growing things all his life, and that the difference between fresh and store-bought produce is easily recognizable through appearance as well as taste.

He sliced open one of his tomatoes to demonstrate just what people get when they buy fresh produce, and smiled as the juices trickled out.

“You’ll never buy a store tomato that’s going to be juicy like that,” he said. “It’s vine-ripened.”

Eunice Mesick of Kingman’s Diet Center said the American Heart Association recommends five servings of fruit and vegetables a day for those not on reduced-calorie diets. But fruits typically have more calories than do vegetables, Mesick explained, so those aiming to lose weight may have to cut back a bit on their fruit intake.

She added that the benefits of increasing vegetable intake are numerous.

“Normally, you’re going to increase the amount of fiber you’re taking in, and it will help you feel fuller,” Mesick said, because of the micronutrients within fruits and vegetables.

Stephen Shade, farmers market treasurer, also spoke about micronutrient-containing fruits and vegetables.

“When you eat processed foods you’re losing the nutrient content, and with organic food you get more nutrients,” he said. “Many times what happens is you’re hungry, so you’re eating processed foods but you’re not getting the micronutrients you need, so you’re still hungry.”

He explained that’s when obesity can come into the fold. Processed foods won’t fill you up, and leave people feeling hungry and without nutrients.

“Because all you’re getting is calories and not nutrients,” Shade said. “If you eat organic, fresh, whole foods, then you’re going to get those micronutrients and you’re going to feel satisfied. And you’ll have more energy and be healthier in general.”

Oddly enough, June is also National Candy Month. However, Mesick recommends that people focus on fruits and vegetables, and save their celebration of candy month for special occasions. She said candy has almost the opposite effect of fruits and vegetables, and will make us hungrier because it raises and then drops blood sugar.

“When we have high-calorie, high-sugar foods like that, normally, we’re probably getting no nutrients at all from that candy, just increasing blood sugar,” Mesick said. “It is really something that should be done in moderation, and not daily either. Keep that to a rare special treat.”

Spreading the word about the benefits of eating more fruits and vegetables was a goal of many at the farmers market, including Andrea McAdow of Rosebird Gardens. She brings greens, herbs, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and more to the table.

“Part of my mission is to promote local sustainability and locally-grown food, and to get people growing their own as well,” McAdow said.

She added that people don’t need a massive greenhouse if they want to begin growing their own produce.

“Start small, start at home,” she said. “It’s the best tasting stuff you can get and the freshest stuff you can get. It doesn’t have to be a huge garden, you can start with just a small pot or something simple.”