Obituary | Constance H. Parkerson

Constance H. Parkerson passed away on May 28, 2018, at the age of 83. Constance was born in Gary, Indiana on January 7, 1935. Constance is survived by brothers, Jerome Gasvoda (Shirl), and Michael Gordon; and sister, Judith Bartnicki (Ron), children; Glenn Parkerson (Marlene), Robert Parkerson (Sue), Rhonda Fuller (Rick), Karen Parkerson (Jeff), Michael Parkerson (Donna), and Jennifer Baine (Bobby), sixteen grandchildren and twenty seven great-grandchildren.

Constance is preceded in death by both her parents; Anne J. Gordon and Louis J. Gasvoda, her husband; Bobbie D. Parkerson, her son; Jeff Parkerson, her brothers; Dave and Jim Gasvoda, and her sister; Ruth Gorney.

Constance was a hardworking, selfless woman. She dropped out of school to help raise her siblings after her father passed away. She did accomplish getting her GED. As she was dealing with being being a mother of six! She was a school bus driver for many years, and a member of the Catholic church wherever she resided.

There will be no services as per Constance’s request. Her remains will be taken back to Illinois, where she will be put to rest beside her husband.

Constance will be truly missed by all. God rest her soul.