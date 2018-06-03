Obituary | Elaine Emma Miller

Elaine Emma Miller (Zahn/Duggan) was born November 7, 1921 and passed away May 27, 2018 at home under the care of River Valley Hospice, Sherry Britt, nurses Jody and Avery, and dear friends including Beth Nelson, Melissa Smith, and Menace the Dog.

Elaine was born at the family farm in Fallasburg near Lowell, Michigan to the late Wesley W. Miller and Sarah (Boynton) Miller.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Earl H. Zahn; second husband Walter J. Duggan; her brother, Ferris, and his wife, Lucy; her brother, Bernie, and his wife, Carolyn; and her twin sister, Betty Holaski, and her husband, Si.

Elaine is survived by several nieces and nephews; her brother, Ward Miller (Joan), of Sacramento, California; and Dale Miller (Rusty), of Kingman, Arizona.

Elaine and her siblings graduated from the county school at Fallasburg and High School (Fallasburg Historical Society) in Lowell, Michigan. A WWII Veteran, Elaine was stationed in Daytona Beach, Florida for basic training. She served stateside in Boston, Massachusetts for six months, then aboard the Ile France ship to Scotland and then to Cheltham, England for six months of duty in CWC (chemical warfare).

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, while standing for a gas mask drill, wave after wave of war planes were heading south to Normandy. That afternoon the white hospital planes brought bodies and wounded GIs returning to England. WWII was now beginning.

Following six months in England, Elaine’s company was flown across the English Channel to Normandy preparing to move General Eisenhower’s headquarters to Paris, France to finish WWII. Her stay in Paris was 14 months. Living in Paris she got to see and visit many famous buildings and churches. With the war ended many of the electric lights and water fountains that had been off became alive again, including the Eiffel Tower. There was a GI night club on the first floor, and there with a bottle of champagne Earl asked Elaine to become his wife. While the ETO (European Theater Operation) Headquarters was closing down preparing to send all of the troops home, Elaine’s WAC group sent to Marie Antoinette’s summer home at Versailles outside of Paris for two months. Then in October of 1945 she boarded the Queen Elizabeth heading to Fort Dix, New Jersey to receive her discharge papers.

Earl was a perfect husband and those 26 years were wonderful. Why disease took him at only 44 years old, only God knows.

Elaine joined the VFW Auxiliary while living in Indio, California. A 65 year member, they were all friends.

Elaine joined USPS in 1964 and retired in December 1984. There at the post office she created many memories she held dear, including one’s of the many customers and fiends there. Elaine said, “I would enjoy living my life over, but now my clock of life has stopped.”

Elaine was an avid animal lover. She made several donations to assist animals large and small. She leaves behind her cat “Friskie” in the loving care of Kellie and Rick.

There will be no service. Elaine has donated her body to science care in hopes that someday there will be an answer to neuropathy other than pain pills.