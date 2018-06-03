Rants & Raves | June 3, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

We lost the power of the vote: Negating the peoples vote of who we chose for president? The majority of Americans voted for Trump? Seems you have over-looked the fact that Clinton won the popular vote, however it’s clear Trump had Putin’s vote!

Johnson busting chops: Maybe someone needs to remind Mr. Johnson, that we may live on dirt roads but we pay our county property tax. Maybe someone needs to remind him that the county allowed the properties to be sold for residents.

Despite voters decision, state cannot deny accused rapists bail: This woman is out of her mind! So now, rapists can just commit another rape while waiting for trial? GPS is a joke! I hope you can sleep at night knowing you have helped the rapists and not the victims.

Trump investigation: Nixon, Benghazi, and THE EMAILS took longer to investigate than this investigation. Trump needs to testify for 11 hours like Hillary did.

Letter to the Editor | School shooting solution: Really? Close all public schools? Why don’t we close all private schools who take public money and used those dollars to put REAL security in our public schools?

Trail camera proposals: The idea of being filmed and uploaded to the web while I’m hiking in the wilderness or skinny-dipping at my favorite swimming hole by some creepy dude wanting to shoot something is upsetting to me. Is there no privacy anywhere?

Victoria’s Sugar Shack: Wow! Best wishes Victoria, in your new abode. And even gluten free. Didn’t even know about you before but we will certainly be bringing you some new business. And with the new antique stores downtown, a satellite would be great.

A lot still needs to be done to improve the golfing experience in Kingman: A lot more needs to be done to improve the worn out , pot holed roads in Kingman rather than wasting money on a golf game or Kingman Crossing.

Gov. Doug Ducey says evolution should remain part of science standards, despite Diane Douglas’ proposal: We have separation of church and state for a reason. Let’s keep it that way. Teach your religious ideas on your own time and your own turf. Not in a public school.

Boosting GOP: Methinks it is time to institutionalize this president to for being mentally insane.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate David Garcia submits signatures: I really like David Garcia’s political views, seems too much more honest that some of the current politicians in office.

Arizona tries again to remove judge in case over inmate care: I don’t care what you may be serving time for in an Arizona prison. You are entitled by law to receive basic medical care. The state has to see that it is implemented, whether the judge likes it or not.

Two Council-hopefuls submit petitions: It is obvious that no one will run unless they are in government jobs where salaries are paid for with tax payers money. They only know how to spend other people’s money. They do not know how to make money.

Letter to the Editor | Russian Invasion: Ralph, I believe you would be more at home in California. But really, tell us how you really feel.

Zombie homes: The answer is obvious and ignored, as it was when banks owned 80 percent of these abandoned homes. Enforce cleanup or take possession and auction off. This would effect affordable housing in a positive way. Banks and realtors don’t like this.

Alternatives to court fines: Thank you to Judge Jeffery Singer for the common sense he has put into practice in our area. Having fines paid by community service rather than jail time is an idea long past due. We owe you Judge Singer.

Candidate Kelli Ward: Ward is backed by the Mercers. Google that one folks and see if that aligns with patriotism. Arpaio was pardoned and is still a felon. Is this what the Republican party has come to?

Carl Hayes residence: Where does Hayes live? Easy question. The NACFD board is finally going to get caught up in their own lies and deceit. Any answer other than he and the board lied about where he lives will be another lie.

NACFD issues will only harm those in the district: STOP the political smear campaigns. Please know you are affecting the livelihood of some great firefighters. Stop being the butt of all jokes in this state. Let’s move forward with a better administration and put the past behind us.

A lot needs to be done Cerbat Hills Golf Course: Sure does. Let it go private and see how long it lasts.