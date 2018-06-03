UES energy saving tips, keeping the house cool

TUCSON – As the weather gets hotter, people are tempted to make their homes cooler. Sometimes it can be heavy on the wallet, but UniSource Energy has saving tips to keep homes cool and the wallet full.

The National Weather Service is predicting above-average temperatures in Arizona during the summer months of June, July and August. It could lead to above-average electric bills with air conditioning being a large factor for high summer energy bills.

Using less energy

UES says to keep exterior windows and doors closed tightly. Closing window coverings in the morning before it gets too hot is one way to keep the house cool. Another option would be to install thermal blinds, draperies, awnings or sun shades.

Using oscillating fans to keep air moving will help the house feel cooler without increasing air condition use. Caulking and installing weather stripping around windows is a way to keep cool air in and the hot air out.

Big-screen TVs, ovens, clothes dryers, incandescent lighting, and dishwashers all create heat. Reducing the usage of such items can help keep the home cool during the summer days. Grilling outdoors is an alternative to using the oven, and running your dryer at night, when its cooler, is another way keep the house cool.

Learn how to use energy

The UES website has additional resources for customers on how they use energy and review their usage for during on-peak hours and learn about their peak energy demand, which reflects their highest hourly energy use.

Information like this can help make daily changes on how energy is being consumed. For time-of-use customers, pay less for energy usage during the off-peak hours, which include weekends and major holidays.

Customers on a demand-based plan offer even lower usage rates along with a demand charge based on the customer’s highest hour of usage during on-peak time periods.



Information provided by UniEnergy Source