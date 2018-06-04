I-11 project, supermajority votes, home rule option at Tuesday’s Council meeting

KINGMAN – Having not met since May 15, Council has a full agenda set for Tuesday’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Work session

Council will continue hearing presentations on the City’s water rate study, the first conducted since 2008. Base rates dropped by $2 per user each month in 2013, which has led to negative impacts for the water system’s financial outlook. The five year capital improvement project is not being adequately funded because capital renewal and meter connection fees are not bringing in enough money. At its April meeting, the Municipal Utilities Commission recommended Council keep rates where they are now, as opposed to offering a slight rate reduction, so as to fund capital improvement projects.

Consent agenda

Also on the agenda is an intergovernmental agreement between the Department of Public Safety and the Kingman Police Department on behalf of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. MAGNET has a task force operations facility, and the agreement would allow funding for equipment and building enhancements. The agreement establish rent in exchange for office space for the Department of Public Safety’s Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission.

Council will look to approve a construction contract for the Stockton Hill Road waterline replacement project. Haydon Building Corp. has been identified as being the most qualified to perform the work, for which the early pipe procurement will be done at a guaranteed maximum price of about $288,000. Those funds will come from the water projects fund. Materials required will be purchased, released and delivered by June 30. More details on the project will be provided in the future.

The City’s focus on pavement preservation will be expanded to terminal and administration parking lots at the Kingman Airport. Sunland Asphalt will perform the work for about $74,000, which will come from the newly created airport fund. According to the contract, if approved by Council, work will be completed by the end of June.

Old business

Matrix Design Group, potential program manager for the East Kingman Connection project, submitted a revised proposal to the City for the I-11 East Kingman Connection Program Manager Services agreement. The proposal has been broken into two phases, the first of which includes project needs, report updates and cost estimates, and right of way acquisition in phase two. It now includes items regarding Rancho Santa Fe parkway development such as project assessments, public support and coordination, change of access report update, right of way acquisition and project delivery analysis. It also permits Matrix to act as liaison with ADOT for the Kingman Crossing interchange. The approximate $646,400 needed for the work will come from the I-11 East Kingman Connection fund. The City budgeted $800,000 for the project.

Council will again look to set supermajority voting requirements for any increase to the TPT and use tax rate, and rededication of TPT and use tax funds. If passed, the former would require a supermajority vote of 5-2, while the latter would call for a supermajority of 6-1.

Council will hold the second public hearing on federal Community Development Block Grant funds expected to be received from the Arizona Department of Housing. Council selected ADA improvement along Andy Devine Avenue from 5th to West Beale streets for the project during the first public hearing held Jan. 17. Work will entail replacing curbs, gutters, cur-cuts, handrails and sidewalks in order to comply with ADA standards.

With the Airport and Industrial Park now under City control, Council will create an Airport Advisory Commission to help promote development. Seven members will make up the commission, at least four of whom must be pilots or own aviation businesses. Two can be non-residents but who live in the area served by the airport for at least one year. Additional non-residents of Kingman can be appointed by Council via a supermajority vote.

Later on under new business, Council will begin the appointment process.

New business

As an alternative to the state-imposed City spending limit, the November election will include a ballot question asking voters to renew Kingman’s home rule option. The option comes from a 1980 law allowing Arizona to impose a spending limit on local governments. Home Rule Option provides an alternative to the limit set by the State. As some cities provide services others don’t, Arizona’s constitution lets citizens vote on alternatives to the limitation. Kingman’s home rule option excludes water, sewer and sanitation expenses, and airport services from the state imposed limit. Council will hold the first public hearing on the home rule option.