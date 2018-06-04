It's all in a days work for officer Ashley Walker

The life of a police officer is full of interesting encounters. Officers are dispatched to calls that can sound dangerous at first to being something minor, or the complete opposite. Officers are here in this world to make the public feel safe and assure the people that they are there even for the most random of calls.

A majority of the time in movies and in TV, the life of a male officer is portrayed. It’s rare to see the officer’s. Or when it is seen, female officers are portrayed as someone vulnerable or mean perspective.

Officer Ashley Walker is one of the officers that patrols the City of Kingman to ensure the safety of the public, and she is friendly but tough at the same time.

She started working in the Kingman Police Department in January of 2014 after serving in the military as an officer for almost six years. Even when she was a little girl, she knew that one day she would work for KPD.

Being a female officer, no one has tried to fight her during arrests. On the contrary she is thanked from the people she is arresting because she is a nice officer.

“They either thank me or fall in love. It’s crazy,” Walker said.

Treating people the way you want to be treated is how Walker deals with the people she encounters. She treats them with fairness just like she would like to be treated. Sometimes she gets cussed at by people but she still remains calm and treats them with kindness.

“People have to realize, we deal with people on their worst day,” she said. “They can be the greatest person but you’re encountering them on their worst day.”

When she assists other officers on scene, the people in question tend to calm down once they talk to her.

Helping people is what Walker said is her favorite thing about being a police officer.

“It’s rewarding,” she said.



When she receives calls to help people regain any lost items, or people just simply wanting to talk to her because she is a cop are some of the things that make her feel like justice is being served.

Officers have truly seen everything possibly imagined. One of weirdest calls Walker responded to included a naked man jumping through a double paned window.

“It was the craziest thing,” Walker said.

This person was covered in blood and Walker was amazed how he was still alive.

Although some calls can be strange, there are those calls that are just heartbreaking.

“Some of the calls that suck are the one where we have to go with (the Department of Child Services) to remove children,” Walker said.

Other interesting calls Walker has responded to included two deceased bodies. By the time Walker arrived to the two separate scenes, the bodies were already decomposing. She isn’t the best with smells almost vomited encountering the stench.



Just like businesses have their frequent customers, officers have their regulars too. Officers respond to calls from people that frequently call them for the smallest things, even if it’s regarding a letter received about a court date.

The night shift isn’t always full of jam-packed adventures. There are times during the night that Ashley babysits a stop sign to make sure that drivers come to a complete stop.

Sargent Dave Coffin has known her since she was a little girl and she would tell him that she will work for KPD one day, and she kept her word.

“She is one of the guys,” Coffin said.

