Kicks for Kids needs your help

KINGMAN – Mohave Community Federal Credit Union needs your help collecting new pairs of shoes for its third annual Kicks for Kids Shoe Drive, taking place now through Aug. 1.

Mohave Community’s goal is to collect as many new shoes as it can for kids in Kingman Unified School District and the Western Arizona Council of Government Head Start program.

The credit union knows new shoes aren’t cheap, but thinks it’s important that students start off their school year “on the right foot.”

“We would like to reach our goal of helping the entire school district so that all ages of children may benefit from this charity,” the credit union said in a press release.

All shoe sizes and colors will be accepted, as long as the shoes are new. Donations can be taken to Mohave Community Federal Credit Union, 2809 Stockton Hill Road.

Contact 928-753-8000 for more information about the shoe drive, or for locations of additional drop-off areas.

Information provided by Mohave Community Federal Credit Union.