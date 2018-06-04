Kingman is hosting a vigil for Jeremy Duncan Monday night

KINGMAN – A candlelight rock vigil will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at Firefighter’s Memorial Park, 2201 Detroit Ave., for Jeremy Duncan, the 8-year-old autistic boy whose body was found in the Colorado River early Sunday.



Duncan went missing in Bullhead City Saturday morning around the 2000 block of White Sands Drive, according to Mohave Daily News. His body was found by a kayaker Sunday morning, and his identity later confirmed by Brian Williamson, Bullhead City police chief. Drowning was the apparent cause of death, and is being investigated further.

Those planning to attend the vigil should bring their own candles in the event candles are not provided, as well as painted rocks.