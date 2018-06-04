Kingman Photo | Becoming an Eagle Scout

Kingman resident Blake Curran, 18, is now an Eagle Scout, the highest rank in the Scouts. To achieve this rank, scouts are required to complete an Eagle Scout project. After realizing that there was a need for disabled accessibility at Dig It Kingman Community Garden, Curran built six handicap accessible raised garden beds for the garden. Curran joins his father, Jim, and brother, Derek, in achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.

Curran plans to attend Mohave community College this fall. (Information provided by Jan Curran.)