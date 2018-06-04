Kingman Photo | Friends of the gardens

The Cerbat Garden Club hosted their May Meeting at the Dig It Kingman Community Gardens. It was the perfect morning to have snacks and home brewed iced tea with garden friends. The meeting began with the Pledge of Alliance, Pat McCans’ “Thought of the Day,” Debbie Cleveland shared her favorite flower and then followed by the club’s business meeting. Three new friends attended the meeting and joined the club. The meeting concluded with an explanation about the Community Gardens beginnings and a tour of the one-acre garden and children’s area. It was the perfect place to hold the May meeting. Please join us at our Wednesday, June 13 meeting at 10 a.m. located at St. John’s Methodist Church, 1730 Kino Ave. Hostesses will provide a potluck before the meeting. The group does not meet in July and August. The Club meets September 2018-June 2019, beginning Wednesday, September 12 at the time and location above. For more Cerbat Garden Club information, go to www.cerbatgardenclub.org.