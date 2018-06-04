Kingman Photo | Sharing their philanthropic ideals

Members of Gamma Omega Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently visited Valentine School. Loaded down with pizzas, oranges and books for the over 100 students, five Gamma Girls spent a fun afternoon visiting and learning about this busy little school on Route 66. From the wonderful staff on down to the sweet kindergarteners, this is obviously a caring and special place. Gamma Omega chapter is a philanthropic organization that cares about our community. Their yearly yard sale at Route 66 Auto sales raises money for various projects in and around Kingman. Gamma Omega thanks everyone for their support of our sale and projects.