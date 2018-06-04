Letter | Thank you Garibaldi

Divine Savior Independent Catholic Church wishes to thank Luigi Garibaldi and his staff at Garibaldi’s for the excellent service afforded our church. On May 19 we were honored to host a reception for our jurisdiction’s newest bishop, Bishop Leonard Walker.

Luigi was easy to work with in the planning and execution of the event. It was difficult to give Luigi an exact time to serve. Our normal mass on Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. normally lasts an hour. However, the special consecration mass would extend well beyond that time. Luigi’s staff timed everything just right.

The meal was prepared to perfection. Numerous attendees commented how excellent the food was.

Garibaldi’s at 311 E. Andy Devine Ave. is a beautiful room which accommodated our large group perfectly.

Thanks again Luigi.

Divine Savior Independent Catholic Church