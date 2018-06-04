Letter | Thank you Parks Department

On May 8, I called the Kingman Parks Department to inquire about the parks maintenance schedule. The basketball backboard at one of the parks needed a new coat of paint as well as a new hoop and net. I was referred to Mr. Guy Reynolds, who assured me in a very positive and friendly manner that he would take care of the issue.

On May 22, after a week’s absence from the basketball court, I returned to find a freshly painted backboard and a brand-new hoop and net. In addition, the grass surrounding the court had been neatly mowed. What a pleasant surprise!

Thanks to Mr. Reynolds’ immediate response, the park has been spruced up and now has a totally new look. I appreciate all that Mr. Reynolds and the Parks Department have done for this particular city park. Our parks provide recreation, respite, and beauty and are wonderful places for individual and families of all ages. For all these reasons, I would like to commend the City of Kingman Parks Department.

Anne Dorre

Kingman