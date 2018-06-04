Miner Editorial | Honoring journalists who have died to deliver truth (#WithoutNews)

Today, Monday June 4, 2018, journalists and news advocates around the world are pausing to remember those who have given their lives in pursuit of covering the news and freedom of the press.

This year, 18 journalists, selected to represent all journalists who died covering the news in 2017, will be added to the 2,305 names at the Journalists Memorial located at Newseum in Washington D.C.

Newseum’s mission is to increase public understanding of the importance of a free press and help protect the five freedoms embraced by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution: freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion, the right to assemble peacefully and the right to petition the government.

To honor the day, no newspapers are being displayed in Newseum’s Washington D.C. exhibits or on newseum.org’s Daily Front Pages feature, which normally hosts the front pages of hundreds of newspapers around the world.

Instead, in their place are blacked-out pages featuring the hashtag #WithoutNews. This blackout marks the Newseum’s fourth annual #WithoutNews campaign, meant to raise awareness of the threats to journalists around the world.

The Kingman Daily Miner wholeheartedly supports this campaign and joins in remembering the 2,323 journalists who have lost their lives in the name of news.

We here at the Miner are dedicated to producing responsible, fair and balanced local news. We do this because the news is important. It’s important on a large scale, nationally and internationally, but it’s also important in our own back yard. We believe in the communities we serve and the things that are happening here. As professionals, our newsroom staff is dedicated to local journalism and strive to create consistent, accurate, educational and well-researched news stories and information.

On this day, we recognize the risks taken by journalists and the ultimate sacrifice given by some to ensure our world is kept informed through a free press. We encourage everyone to visit newseum.org/todaysfrontpages any day of the week to see front pages from news organizations everywhere. These pages represent the dedication put forth by many devoted journalists serving every kind of community, from large cities and universities to small towns and community colleges.

Other organizations that share this mission include, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders, Freedom House and the International Press Institute.

Thank you for reading The Kingman Daily Miner and supporting independent, local journalism.