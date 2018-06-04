Nothing to go overboard about

Maybe I was expecting more. Granted this is another remake although with a twist: the original's amnesiac was female (Goldie Hawn) and this one has a male (Eugenio Derbez). Yes it's a “feel good” movie where the supposed “bad guy” gets his comeuppance. I was hoping for more comedy. Seeing Anna Faris's comedic talent in the various Scary Movie franchises I was hoping to see more of her comedic zingers, taking sayings literally and her comedic timing. There were a few chuckles and Faris was definitely convincing and believable. Two standout characters were played by Derbez as Leonardo, whose rich father never showed limits, and Mel Rodriguez as Bobby. Although I guess Derbez appears to be in his mid-forties, Faris to be in her early 30's, the apparent age difference made the characters' relationship less believable.

When I see a movie I want to be entertained. I don't want to work at it. And the subtitles were extremely distracting for me and took something away from the movie. The whole movie isn't in subtitles but there is a lot.

Similar to the original move, Faris is a hard-working single mother of three barely scraping by. She meets Derbez on his yacht as she is cleaning the carpet. They exchange pleasantries and then Derbez makes the assumption she is also there to wait on him. I loved Faris's reactions and waited for the zingers I know she's capable of but they never appeared. He throws her off the boat, along with her cleaning equipment. Later we see Derbez fall off the boat and then awakens on the beach with no memory. Faris, like Kurt Russell in the original, takes advantage of Derbez's amnesia and pretends to be Derbez's wife and creates a whole fantasy to make Derbez believe. Later his family finds him, his memory comes rushing back and he leaves Faris and the three kids. His experiences during his month long deception with Faris and doing manual labor with Rodriguez changes his character for the better, realizing how it feels to be on the other side of money. Eva Longoria plays Faris's best friend and is probably on the cast solely for name recognition because her character wasn't anything spectacular.

Overboard runs a long 112 minutes and is rated PG-13. It seems to take a long time to develop the story, execute the action and roll out the ending. Changing the sex of the original main characters did nothing to add to the story. I'll give Overboard 2 ½ Miners.