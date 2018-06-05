Constables may see reduced salaries based on workload

KINGMAN – The salaries for five precinct constables in Mohave County will be evaluated by county Finance Director Coral Loyd and brought back to the Board of Supervisors in two weeks, as directed by the board at Monday’s regular meeting.

Supervisor Jean Bishop, former Cerbat constable, suggested leaving the salaries the same for two constables and decreasing it for the other three based on a formula for the serving process.

Kingman Constable Mike Cobb said salaries were last increased four years ago by 2.5 percent, and then showed a video of filthy, cockroach-infested homes where constables serve notices.

Their main job is serving court orders for protection and writs of restitution, and they’re doing it to the best of their abilities, Cobb said. They sometimes have to evict people from homes and seize property, which creates a dangerous situation.

“We just know that after four years, we’d like some kind of raise,” he said.

Constable salaries are set at a minimum of $48,294 a year, and a maximum of $67,000, based on the number of registered voters. Four of the five precincts are at $57,045 a year.

Cobb proposed a salary of $63,800 a year, the same as most other county elected officials. His total budget would go to about $95,000, including benefits, mileage, uniforms and other expenses.

That didn’t set well with Supervisor Hildy Angius, who said there’s no comparison between workload and requirements. Constables got a raise four years ago and knew the salary when they ran for election, she said.

“I’ll make you a deal, the next time I get a raise, you’ll get a raise,” Chairman Gary Watson told Constables Cobb and Ray Cullison, who spoke to the board about increasing their salaries.

Bishop said Cullison’s salary would be around $33,000 if it was based on percentages and formulas for servings, though by law it can’t be less than $48,294, and the salaries for Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City constables would be reduced as well.

The North Canyon constable’s salary, which has no minimum due to the small number of servings each year, will remain the same at $11,055.

Bishop said there were busy days when she was constable, but there were also days when she did nothing.

“I think our constables can do more,” she said.