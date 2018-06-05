County to hire Hualapai Mountain Park ranger, superintendent

KINGMAN – Mohave County Parks will advertise for a park ranger and superintendent at Hualapai Mountain Park as part of its organizational redesign to improve customer service and operational efficiency, but Supervisors Hildy Angius and Lois Wakimoto want Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to be part of the discussion.

The Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved hiring a park ranger and eliminating a facility grounds worker at an estimated additional cost of $9,776.

Sheriff Doug Schuster said he was a little concerned that he wasn’t brought into the discussion when it relates to law enforcement.

Davis Camp in Bullhead City has two park rangers, yet Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls there and doesn’t have the staff to provide appropriate service at the park, Schuster said. Bullhead City Police provide backup and transport on arrests.

County Manager Mike Hendrix said both Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain Park had park rangers at one time in the early 2000s, but customer service was an issue, so the county made an agreement with the Sheriff’s office to assist with law enforcement.

Hendrix said there’s a need for POST (Peace Officer Standards and Training) certification at both county parks for a ranger to live onsite.

Amanda Kaufman, a resident in the Hualapai Mountain area, said removing law enforcement from the superintendent’s responsibilities has come up in the past, and she wondered how the county could find a POST-certified park ranger for $18 an hour.

“Honestly, law enforcement at Public Works? Maybe law enforcement at the county should handle this,” she said during public comment.

Schuster said he takes 450 calls a year at Davis Camp, and his deputies will pass at least two law enforcement vehicles on the way just to deliver a message.

“I can’t see sending deputies there when we have law enforcement in the area,” he said.

Public Works Director Steve Latoski said there’s a “plethora” of responsibilities for the park ranger, and the redesign would enable the superintendent to focus on all aspects of tourism and hospitality, while the park ranger focuses on public safety.

Hualapai Mountain Park has doubled its annual visitor count in the last 10 years and generates about $500,000 in annual revenue, Latoski reported. It’s challenging to find someone with professional experience in both criminal justice and tourism. As such, he’s looking for a park superintendent with a college degree in hospitality and lodging.