Horoscopes | June 5, 2018

Birthdays: Mike Fisher, 38; Mark Wahlberg, 47; Ron Livingston, 51; Jeff Garlin, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Engage in challenges that require you to use intelligence and enthusiasm. Your ability to think and react quickly will give you the edge over anyone who tries to compete with you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Focus on reading, researching and talking to experts. Find out all you can in order to put yourself in a strong position when it comes time to make an important decision.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Check out job opportunities and consider how you can turn yourself into a valuable asset. Pick up information and make your knowledge be the marketing tools that lead to your success.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Self-improvement projects will turn out well. A change will do you good and encourage you to get out more.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you want something, you’ll have to work for it. Don’t let anyone speak for you or act on your behalf.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): No one will know better than you when it comes to what’s in your best interest. Be respectful, but when it is time to make a decision, do what feels right, not what someone else wants.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An expert will give you a better understanding of what you need to know and do in order to get ahead. Communication and fact-checking will help you recognize how best to proceed.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t get angry. Walk away from discord and put your heart and soul into something that brings you joy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An emotional confrontation will leave you questioning what to do next. Focus on physical challenges that will help ease stress and make you feel good about your accomplishments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for an opportunity to use your knowledge and skills in a unique way. What you come up with will promote financial gains.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Let others do as they please. Your concern should be with yourself and the personal changes you want to make.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal changes will bring good results. A new look or creative endeavor will bring about unexpected change.