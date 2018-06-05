Laughlin man found dead in Colorado River

KINGMAN – A 36-year-old male who went swimming in the Colorado River area Friday and never resurfaced after going under water has been identified as Jose Miguel Alvarez-Olvera of Laughlin.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area north of Pirates Cove. Division of Boating Safety deputies, San Bernardino County Sheriff and Fire departments, and the Mohave Valley Fire Department all assisted in the search for the swimmer. A care flight helicopter also assisted.

Alvarez-Olvera was located downriver and pronounced deceased. Witnesses said they lost sight of Alvarez-Olvera after he decided to go swimming and began to struggle. The case is currently under investigation.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office