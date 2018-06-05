Letter | Downwinders in Graham County

I would like to let Rep. Paul Gosar know that Graham County should be added to the list of "Downwinders" who should be compensated.

The boundary for mapping the radiation effects was drawn at the Apache Reservation, which is located half in Graham County, yet Graham County is not included as a whole.

I developed thyroid disorders as a teen living here and many, many other people have thyroid cancer in this area. As a result of the radiation, some of the females cannot reproduce, some have had many miscarriages, and I was left barren.

There should be an adjustment to the mapping, as many others have had serious health issues due to the radiation testing conducted in the 1950s.