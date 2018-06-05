Letter | Where is the equality?

I agree John Micek, racism is never acceptable. From any source, including Chris Rock, who said: “I want to live in a world with real equality. I want to live in a world where an equal amount of white kids are shot every month. An equal world. I want to see white mothers on TV crying.”

Has anyone called this man to account for this racist comment on his Netflix special? At least Roseanne didn’t call for the death of someone’s children.

Was she wrong? Yes. Was her comment racist? Yes. Was it stupid? Yes. But so was Chris Rock.

So where’s the outcry for his comments? Why won’t his show be canceled? Where’s the equality here?