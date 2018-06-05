MCSO: Kingman man arrested for resisting arrest and criminal damage amid threats

KINGMAN – Entering into an altercation with Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies is a sure way to be charged with a felony or two, as one Kingman resident found out Friday.

Sergio Emilio Gortariz, 29-year-old Kingman resident, was arrested Friday for felony charges of resisting arrest and criminal damage after deputies responded to a call for officer assistance in the 4100 block of Stockton Hill Road. The officer who requested assistance had the subject, Gortariz, on the ground and in handcuffs, and was trying to keep him detained until assistance arrived.

Authorities say Gortariz had started acting aggressively when the officer conducted a traffic stop of his vehicle, and the altercation began when the officer tried to restrain Gortariz.

Deputies reported they could smell a strong odor of alcohol on Gortariz upon coming into contact with him. Gortariz began yelling profanities and threats at the deputies while being placed in a patrol vehicle. Once in the vehicle, he began slamming his head and kicking his feet against the vehicle’s door. Gortariz did significant damage to the door, and later threatened to kill medical personnel who arrived at the scene.

Gortariz was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he had blood drawn for the purpose of obtaining his blood alcohol content. He was booked into Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office