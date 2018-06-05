Surprise man drives into truck stop, tries to drive away

KINGMAN – Driving into a truck stop was one thing, but resisting arrest and assaulting an officer led to even more trouble for Justin Shirk, 41, of Surprise.

Shirk was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, criminal damage and resisting arrest using physical force, all felonies, after deputies responded to a truck stop on Blake Ranch Road about a criminal damage call.

The reporting party told deputies that a male subject in a blue SUV drove into the store and then tried to leave the scene. Upon arrival, deputies saw the vehicle had significant front-end damage, and Shirk was trying to put the car into drive. Shirk ignored verbal commands from deputies to leave the vehicle and punched deputies in the arm when they tried to grab him.

Deputies report Shirk then grabbed and tried to take away a taser that had been drawn by a deputy. The taser was eventually deployed after the deputy broke free, but it had no effect on the subject. Shirk then began running toward the deputy who deployed the taser. Another taser was deployed from a different deputy, and Shirk was then put in restraints.

About $3,000 worth of damage was done to the truck stop building by Shirk’s vehicle. He was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office