UPDATE*** Brush fire breaks out at end of West Jagerson Avenue Monday afternoon

KINGMAN – Fire engines from Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded to a brush fire shortly after 12 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Shane Drive.

Fire crews saw the slow-moving brush fire in a mountainous area with large boulders that made it difficult to access, but were able to quickly contain the fire.

The last units were released after an extensive overhaul of the area that lasted more than six hours. No structures were threatened.

More than 16 firefighters helped extinguish the fire, and one firefighter from Pinion Pines was treated and released with heat exhaustion.

AMR ambulance personnel were dispatched for firefighter treatment, and Kingman Police Department assisted with traffic control.

Cause of the fire is unknown, but it’s believed to have been set by someone. If you have any information on this fire, contact the Kingman Fire Department at 928-753-2891.

Information provided by KPD

ORIGINAL POST

KINGMAN – Multiple agencies responded to a brush fire in the foothills by Jagerson Avenue Monday afternoon. First responders appeared to have the fire under control at around 1:30 p.m.

More details to come as information becomes available.