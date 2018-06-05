Ward rallying troops on her march to U.S. Senate

KINGMAN – Kelli Ward is making the rounds in her campaign for U.S. Senate, coming to town Wednesday for an hour rally at Martin Swanty auto dealership and returning June 12 for the Kingman Republican Women’s Club monthly meeting.

Ward will talk about her policy passions and visions for Arizona, the United States and the world with a general reception from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and a rally to follow Wednesday at Martin Swanty Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 2640 E. Andy Devine Ave. She’ll take questions until she has to leave at 9 a.m.

If you can’t make the rally, Ward will be back at the Republican Women’s Club meeting at 12:30 p.m. June 12 at Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave. Lunch is optional starting at 11:30 a.m.

Later that day, Ward will be at Diana’s Cellar Door in downtown Kingman from 5-7 p.m. for a meet-and-greet.

A former two-term state senator from Lake Havasu City, Ward gathered 12,000 signatures in her run for U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake’s seat. Recent polling shows her within one point of Rep. Martha McSally of Tucson and six points ahead of former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio for the Republican nomination.

She’s been busy traveling around Arizona for her “Make America Safe Again” rally, advocating for Second Amendment rights and focusing on national security. She also wants to simplify the tax code, and supports President Trump’s tax reform.

Ward said her mission is to transform a broken institution by bringing common sense and a hands-on philosophy to the U.S. Senate.

“I am thrilled to be the first person from Mohave County to run for the U.S. Senate,” Ward said in an email to the Daily Miner. “I love to get back home and hear from the people of our community.

“We have an incredible opportunity to have a U.S. Senator from rural Arizona – a real voice of the people. I look forward to getting to D.C., getting to work by putting people over politics and policy over political parties. I’m ready to bring the Arizona heat to drain the swamp.”

Also speaking at the Republican Women’s Club meeting is Judge Pro Tem Doug Camacho, candidate for Superior Court Judge Division 6. He’s been serving as a family court judge in Kingman since 2015.

Conservative Republicans

Ken Bennett, who is running for governor, will speak at the Conservative Republican Club of Kingman meeting at 11:15 a.m. Monday at Dambar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

A Republican and Phoenix businessman, Bennett was past present of the state Senate and served as Arizona Secretary of State from 2015-2019.

Voters may remember Ken for his guitar playing and his Kleenex-box talk on the state budget, said Larry Schiff, president of the Conservative Republican Club.

The meeting is open to the public with a $3 cost to cover the meeting facility. Lunch is optional.

Republican Forum

Secretary of State Michele Reagan and Republican challenger Steve Gaynor will speak and answer questions at the Mohave Republican Forum at 5:15 p.m. June 13 at Golden Corral restaurant, 3580 Stockton Hill Road.

The Secretary of State oversees a myriad of important duties, including voter registration, elections, trademark names, Uniform Commercial Code filings and notary publics. The secretary is also serves the role of lieutenant governor, carrying out those duties when the governor is out of state.

Also speaking at the Forum will be Rodney Glassman, candidate for Arizona Corporation Commission. State Sen. Sonny Borrelli and Rep. Regina Cobb will give legislative updates. Cost is $2 to cover meeting expenses. The room is open at 4 p.m. for early-bird dinner. For reservations, call 928-692-4771 or email basingerreb@gmail.com.