10 Things to Know for Today, June 6, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - VOTERS IN EIGHT STATES GO TO POLLS

The results carry implications for control of the U.S. House and Senate and for several governor's races.

2 - WHO'S PLAYING POLITICAL FOOTBALL

Trump gives the boot to a celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles and instead throws a short "Celebration of America" after it becomes clear most players weren't going to show up.

3 - KATE SPADE DEAD AT 55

The fashion designer known for her sleek handbags is found in her New York City apartment, victim of an apparent suicide.

4 - WITHDRAWAL POSSIBLE GAME-CHANGER

A Syrian Kurdish militia says it's pulling out of the key northern Syrian town, potentially easing a serious rift between the United States and Turkey.

5 - WHICH RIVALS ARE RECONCILING

Ethiopia says it will accept the terms of a peace agreement with neighboring Eritrea in a major step toward calming deadly tensions with its decades-long adversary.

6 - FOR US SAFETY NET, A SOBERING CHECKUP

Medicare will run out of money sooner than expected, and Social Security's financial problems can't be ignored either, the government says.

7 - 'NOBODY IS LEFT THERE'

The explosion of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire has devastated entire families living in tightly knit communities on the mountain's flanks.

8 - FEDS DESCEND ON OHIO BUSINESS

In one of the largest employer stings in recent years, U.S. immigration agents arrest more than 100 workers at a gardening and landscaping company.

9 - HOW MISS AMERICA IS MEETING METOO

The pageant is dropping its swimsuit competition, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.

10 - NO JOKE: 12-TIME MAJOR CHAMP KO'D IN PARIS

Novak Djokovic is stunned in the French Open quarterfinals by a man who had never won a Grand Slam match until last week.