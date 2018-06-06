10 Things to Know for Today, June 6, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:
1 - VOTERS IN EIGHT STATES GO TO POLLS
The results carry implications for control of the U.S. House and Senate and for several governor's races.
2 - WHO'S PLAYING POLITICAL FOOTBALL
Trump gives the boot to a celebration for the Philadelphia Eagles and instead throws a short "Celebration of America" after it becomes clear most players weren't going to show up.
3 - KATE SPADE DEAD AT 55
The fashion designer known for her sleek handbags is found in her New York City apartment, victim of an apparent suicide.
4 - WITHDRAWAL POSSIBLE GAME-CHANGER
A Syrian Kurdish militia says it's pulling out of the key northern Syrian town, potentially easing a serious rift between the United States and Turkey.
5 - WHICH RIVALS ARE RECONCILING
Ethiopia says it will accept the terms of a peace agreement with neighboring Eritrea in a major step toward calming deadly tensions with its decades-long adversary.
6 - FOR US SAFETY NET, A SOBERING CHECKUP
Medicare will run out of money sooner than expected, and Social Security's financial problems can't be ignored either, the government says.
7 - 'NOBODY IS LEFT THERE'
The explosion of Guatemala's Volcano of Fire has devastated entire families living in tightly knit communities on the mountain's flanks.
8 - FEDS DESCEND ON OHIO BUSINESS
In one of the largest employer stings in recent years, U.S. immigration agents arrest more than 100 workers at a gardening and landscaping company.
9 - HOW MISS AMERICA IS MEETING METOO
The pageant is dropping its swimsuit competition, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.
10 - NO JOKE: 12-TIME MAJOR CHAMP KO'D IN PARIS
Novak Djokovic is stunned in the French Open quarterfinals by a man who had never won a Grand Slam match until last week.
