Council wants answers from KAA

KINGMAN – The legal battle for the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park ended about a month ago when the City officially took control of its the asset, but City Council isn’t finished looking at the financial workings of the former Kingman Airport Authority.

Council voted unanimously to initiate a forensic audit of KAA after going into executive session at its meeting Tuesday. Throughout the course of the litigation process, Council heard from multiple citizens wondering how money was spent by KAA during its tenure at the airport, and whether or not there is a way for the City to get some of that money back, particularly the approximate $500,000 KAA spent on legal fees.

Councilman Travis Lingenfelter has been a vocal proponent of getting to the bottom of KAA spending.

“The moneys that are generated from operating those community assets are to be reinvested back into those assets, they are not to fight the city in a legal battle, the city being the sponsor,” Lingenfelter told the Daily Miner in February.

He wrote via Facebook that money could have gone a long way in improving airport facilities, including a pilot’s lounge.

In January, Lingenfelter used his Facebook page to question KAA’s decision to fight the City’s efforts to take control of the airport and industrial park.

“What are the individuals behind KAA really protecting?” he asked.