County Democratic leader Luna-Wolfe dies at 75

KINGMAN – As an ordained pastor, Marty Luna-Wolfe had a deeper understanding of human emotions, needs and passions, and that’s what made her the wonderful person that friends remember her as.

Luna-Wolfe, chairwoman of the Mohave County Democratic Party, died Monday at age 75. She had suffered a severe stroke after surgery to remove a pituitary tumor.

Her wife, Maria, and close family members were at her side. A memorial service is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring St.

Luna-Wolfe moved to Kingman six years ago from Denton, Texas, and immediately got involved with the county Democratic Party and infused it with her spirit and a philosophy of “lead, follow or get out of the way,” said Danny Baker, treasurer of the party.

She worked with the Mohave County victim witness program, comforting and supporting crime victims, especially children, he said.

“Marty was in inspiration of strength and persistence for so many of Mohave Democrats, including me, who felt so discouraged with the results of the 2016 election,” Baker said.

“She was a spiritual and inspirational leader in the LGBTQ community here and as a pastor and trained counselor, helped so many who felt marginalized.”

Baker said he had many “rousing” discussions with Luna-Wolfe about religion, politics and humanity, and she was always willing to listen and provide guidance.

Ed Pyrzynski, secretary of Mohave County Democratic Party, said Luna-Wolfe had a true concern and passion for people. She felt the need for cooperation and organization to get things done.

After Hurricane Katrina, she went into the devastated neighborhoods of New Orleans to clear homes and help identify victims’ remains.

“Her life experiences brought an understanding that it was better to approach a target with some organization,” Pyrzynski said. “It benefited our county party when she pushed for consistency in how we dealt with delegating party duties, setting policy and procedure (that) would ensure a smooth transition for future leaders.”

J’aime Morgaine, Democratic candidate for state senator in Mohave County, said she joined the party because of Luna-Wolfe.

“Her passion for equality and social justice for all people made me want to be part of the small, but powerful force in Mohave County fighting against oppression and intolerance,” Morgaine said.