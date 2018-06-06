Horoscopes | June 6, 2018

Birthdays: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, 11; Natalie Morales, 46; Paul Giamatti, 51; Robert Englund, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Communication is your best bet. If you let others make assumptions, you will end up being blamed for something you didn’t do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): One step at a time. You may be tempted to take a leap of faith, but before you make a sudden move, consider the consequence if something goes wrong.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Understand what you are getting into before you offer help. You’ll end up getting stuck with a job that will conflict with the way you feel.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Add spice to your life. Think outside the box and offer your point of view. Honor your beliefs and live life your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you want something, go after it. Don’t wait for someone else to do the work. Live up to your promises.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Truth will matter. Elaborating is fine, as long as you don’t lose sight of the facts while trying to entice others with your presentation.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Learn as you go, and put more energy behind getting things done right the first time. Don’t limit what you can do because someone gives you a hard time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Make personal changes that will make a statement regarding what you stand for. Don’t back down; show the world what you have to offer and how you plan to reach your goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Question your motives before putting demands on someone. Be honest about your intentions, and question those who come on too strong.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider investments and how best to make your money work for you. A change in the way you invest will encourage a higher standard of living, less stress and a positive change.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t be fooled by what others say or ask for. Stick close to home, and take care of your personal situation before you offer help to outsiders.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional manipulation will help you get your way. Your ability to push the envelope and get others to buy into what you say will bring about positive change, but only for so long.