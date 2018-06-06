Illegal dumping is more harmful than you think

When driving through the desert with a load of trash in the trailer or truck bed, it can be tempting to dump those materials wherever a spot to pull over can be found. But illegal dumping is not only bad for the environment and the perception others have of our community, it can be bad for the wallet, too.

Ed Tapia, City sanitation superintendent, says Kingman staff is well aware of illegal dumping in and around city limits. He said the City works alongside code enforcement and neighborhood services to keep litter from taking over Kingman.

“We just continue to strive to keep Kingman as clean as possible,” he said. “It takes everybody to be involved to make this program work.”

When code enforcement investigates a complaint, the sanitation department sends out a team to collect litter and illegally dumped materials from the location. The City then has to foot the bill for taking the materials to the dump.

Tapia says the City only receives about four of these calls each week, and it’s working to reduce that number further. One way it does that is by offering special cleanups about four times a year. The next one is planned for July. If residents can’t wait until the next one, they can schedule special trash pickups for $15 per 5 cubic yards.

“I think what’s important is we do roughly four, $3 special cleanups a year,” he said. “So if you live within the city limits, that cost is very minimal for people to get their stuff picked up. I would encourage them to take advantage of that because basically the consequences of getting caught, the fines and punishments, can be extremely more than that $3.”

Mohave County also hosts free dump days. The Mohave County Environmental Rural Area Cleanup Enforcement held a free community cleanup in Golden Valley Saturday and will host another in Kingman June 23. Mohave County Public Works also has a volunteer litter removal program for those willing to lend a hand to clear litter from highways.

Todd Davison is the coordinator for ERACE and echoed Tapia’s statement on the high costs of breaking the law and wildcat dumping.

“Even the first offense can be very pricey,” Davison said. “I’ve had some come through as high as $750, and that’s not including the attorney fee. And they may even have probation, community service or jail time on top of that.”

ERACE strives to raise awareness and educate the community about illegal dumping through community cleanup projects and presentations for kids at school, as well as for adults. But it also has detectives who patrol the area investigating illegal dump sites and other environmental crimes.

But illegal dumping is ERACE’s first priority. The dangers of wildcat dumping go beyond what many realize.

“Probably the biggest is the harm that it causes to the wildlife that we have out here just because it’s not used to whatever kind of trash you put out there,” Davison said. “Most animals don’t know what things they should and shouldn’t eat.”

He’s even received a report from one rancher who said one of his cows died from eating wildcat-dumped trash.

Another danger stems from wildcat dumpers tossing trash in areas they believe are hidden and safe from the watchful eyes of law enforcement. Davison mentioned washes and dips in the road as popular illegal dumping destinations.

He explained that trash can change the direction of water flow down the wash or the roadway, and that people riding off-road vehicles or on horseback may not notice trash in those concealed areas until it’s too late.

“Those are two of the bigger ones, but then we also have the water table,” he said. “When some of this breaks down it can end up in the water table or in the air, which isn’t good for us either. Not to mention the fact that by making our surrounding areas look bad, that affects property values.”

Davison doesn’t understand why people run the risk of endangering their environment, communities and incurring legal penalties by illegally dumping when there is a nearby landfill that is “extremely reasonable compared to other places.”

He noted the cost for dumping up to 300 pounds at the Mohave County Landfill is $6.65. When compared to the cost of legal fees and other penalties, that price is not so high.

Wayne Hollins and the Golden Valley Cactus Cleaners clean up the surrounding desert area twice a month. Hollins said they mainly find building materials, tires, RV remnants, boats, furniture, and household trash and appliances. He doesn’t think people are aware of the consequences of illegal dumping.

“You haul them all the way from Kingman out here,” he said of trash hauled by wildcat dumpers. “You might as well go a little farther and take it to the dump.”

Since their first cleanup in April 2015, the Cactus Cleaners have removed about 271,000 pounds of trash.

“So there’s a substantial amount of trash out there,” Hollins said.

His word of wisdom for those thinking of dumping in the desert, “Don’t.”

Davison explained law enforcement is cracking down on illegal dumping, so wildcat dumpers would be wise to listen to Hollins.

“All the law enforcement in Arizona is getting a lot tougher on illegal dumping,” Davison said. “People are getting tired of seeing that stuff out there, and now we’ve got some people to back us up and we’re going to go after the illegal dumpers.

“So people who go out and litter, just be aware you could have to pay a really high fine and some prison time if that’s what you choose to do.”