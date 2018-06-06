Las Vegas pair accused of carjacking to be in court July 16

KINGMAN –The Las Vegas man and woman arrested in Kingman May 26 for carjacking a Las Vegas Uber driver before telling her to drive toward Arizona both have case management conferences set for 8:30 a.m. July 16 in Mohave Superior Court.

Each appeared before Judge Billy Sipe Wednesday. Aveyon Lashawn Nevitt, 20, and Raitasha Antoinette Williams-Gardner, 19, are each facing 12 counts, all felonies. The charges include two counts of kidnapping, theft of means of transportation, four counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, armed robbery, two counts of criminal damage and endangerment.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Nevitt and Williams-Gardner also initiated a drive-by shooting around the Hoover Dam after instructing the Uber driver to drive toward Arizona. A commercial vehicle was hit by the shots, which reportedly came from the suspect vehicle.

The commercial vehicle’s driver was unharmed. The Uber driver, Donnelda Schuele, and her passenger were let out of the car just past Hoover Dam, according to KTNV-13 in Las Vegas.

Authorities says a Department of Public Safety trooper traveling north on U.S. Highway 93 came up behind the suspect vehicle that night. The vehicle then turned around and began heading southbound on Highway 93, at which time the DPS trooper initiated a pursuit.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a bus in the 900 block of West Beale Street after running over stop sticks deployed at mile marker 70 on Highway 93. No one on the bus suffered injuries. Nevitt and Williams-Gardner tried to flee on foot, but didn’t get far before being taken into custody.

Both have entered not guilty pleas and are being held on $1 million cash bonds.