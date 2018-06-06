Mohave County's Most Wanted | June 6, 2018

As of June 6, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant
Bryant, Adam Wade
DOB: 09/24/1990
White
Male
5-11
150 pounds
Eyes: Blue
Hair: Blonde
Offense: Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony
DOW: 06/05/2018
Wellington, Thomas Theal
DOB: 04/03/1963
White
Male
5-11
172 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Offense: Fail to Stay with Death/Injury, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 05/31/2018
The following individuals have been apprehended:
Jenkins, Jonathan Kirk
Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;
Child/Vul Adult Abuse – Intent, Class 4 Felony;
Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 05/17/2018
DOC: 05/23/2018
Lucas, Bradley Joseph
Offense: Theft – Control Stolen Property, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 07/24/2017
DOC: 05/30/2018
McGill, Johnny Fabian
Offense: Fail Register As Sex Offender, Class 4 Felony
DOW: 02/08/2018
DOC: 06/04/2018
Worden, Troy Allen
Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Undesignated
DOW: 05/31/2018 DOC: 06/04/2018
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
