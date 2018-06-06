Mohave County's Most Wanted | June 6, 2018

Adam Wade Bryant and Thomas Theal Wellington

  • Originally Published: June 6, 2018 4:18 p.m.

    • As of June 6, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant

    photo

    Adam Wade Bryant

    Bryant, Adam Wade

    DOB: 09/24/1990

    White

    Male

    5-11

    150 pounds

    Eyes: Blue

    Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony

    DOW: 06/05/2018

    photo

    Thomas Theal Wellington

    Wellington, Thomas Theal

    DOB: 04/03/1963

    White

    Male

    5-11

    172 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Black

    Offense: Fail to Stay with Death/Injury, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 05/31/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Jonathan Kirk Jenkins

    Jenkins, Jonathan Kirk

    Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;

    Child/Vul Adult Abuse – Intent, Class 4 Felony;

    Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 05/17/2018

    DOC: 05/23/2018

    photo

    Bradley Joseph Lucas

    Lucas, Bradley Joseph

    Offense: Theft – Control Stolen Property, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 07/24/2017

    DOC: 05/30/2018

    photo

    Johnny McGill

    McGill, Johnny Fabian

    Offense: Fail Register As Sex Offender, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 02/08/2018

    DOC: 06/04/2018

    photo

    Troy Allen Worden

    Worden, Troy Allen

    Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 05/31/2018 DOC: 06/04/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

