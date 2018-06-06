Mohave County's Most Wanted | June 6, 2018

As of June 6, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant

Bryant, Adam Wade

DOB: 09/24/1990

White

Male

5-11

150 pounds

Eyes: Blue

Hair: Blonde

Offense: Agg Aslt – Deadly Wpn/Dang Inst, Class 3 Felony

DOW: 06/05/2018

Wellington, Thomas Theal

DOB: 04/03/1963

White

Male

5-11

172 pounds

Eyes: Brown



Hair: Black

Offense: Fail to Stay with Death/Injury, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 05/31/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Jenkins, Jonathan Kirk

Offense: Drug Paraphernalia Violation, Class 6 Felony;

Child/Vul Adult Abuse – Intent, Class 4 Felony;

Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 05/17/2018



DOC: 05/23/2018

Lucas, Bradley Joseph

Offense: Theft – Control Stolen Property, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 07/24/2017



DOC: 05/30/2018

McGill, Johnny Fabian

Offense: Fail Register As Sex Offender, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 02/08/2018



DOC: 06/04/2018

Worden, Troy Allen

Offense: Disord Conduct – Weapon/Instr, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 05/31/2018 DOC: 06/04/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department