Obituary | Jennie Boal

Jennie Boal was born in Adena, Ohio in August of 1925. She came to Kingman in September of 1988. She left us May 16, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Boal, and her daughter, Roberta J. Huska (Boal).

She is survived by four sons and one daughter; Larry Emchicle (Gaylea) of California, Darlene Billy (Thomas H.) of Ohio, Mark Emchick (Micki) of Florida, Gerald Emchick (Patricia) of Arizona, and Timothy Marinelli (Cindy) of Virginia. She also had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She volunteered and was head of the Kingman Food Bank for years. She was nominated for the Andy Devine Humanitarian award the year of 1997. She belonged to the Moose, VFW, American Legion, Rebecks, and the Red Hats. She loved to embroider, take pictures, and put puzzles together. Most of all, she loved her family and will be dearly missed.

There will be a viewing and service on Friday, June 8, from 1-3 p.m. at the Sutton Memorial Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona.