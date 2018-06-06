Senate candidate Ward tired of same results in Washington

KINGMAN – U.S. Senate candidate Kelli Ward said she favors term limits, and that 12 years should be enough time to push an agenda through Capitol Hill.

“If you haven’t accomplished your goal in 12 years, you’re probably not going to,” Ward said Wednesday during a short rally at Martin Swanty Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership.

“You have to be willing to pass the torch, and too many men over 70 have been there over 16 years, including our own senator for four decades.”

She cited Albert Einstein who said doing the same thing over and over with the same result is the definition of insanity.

More than 20 people wearing yellow Kelli Ward T-shirts showed up for the early morning rally and asked her about a number of issues.

On the Second Amendment, “I don’t even like to say those words. You said it,” Ward responded. “We have a right to protect our property. We’ve seen horrific acts and it’s not the guns, it’s the people.”

There are a lot of things that need to be worked out, but taking guns away from law-abiding citizens is not the answer, Ward said.

Changing the age limit to get a gun license isn’t going to solve the problem either. Ward said she doesn’t want to deny a 19-year-old single mother of the right to possess a weapon.

One lady said candidates on the campaign trail promise one thing, and when they get to Washington, they’re a completely different person.

Ward said people are tired of “campaign conservatives” who vote liberal in Washington, mentioning both Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake.

“Are we going to elect a senator in the mold of Jeff Flake? He’s one of the obstacles in the road,” Ward said.

When Donald Trump was elected president, Ward could have run away on vacation like so many other Republican politicians, she said. Instead, she worked for Trump because she wanted him to be president.

“I voted for Trump. My opponent (Martha McSally) won’t say who she voted for,” Ward said. “On Oct. 24, Jeff Flake dropped out. The very next day Martha was a Trump supporter. She took her name off the amnesty bill because she knows it’s unpopular in Arizona.”

Democrat Kyrsten Sinema is doing the same thing, Ward said. She was a “radical liberal leftist” when she was in the state Legislature.

“I can tell you these other two women are trying to run as me. Vote for me, not a cheap imitation,” Ward told the crowd.

The former state senator and Lake Havasu City physician claims to have a lead over her opponents in recent polling, but advised her supporters not to be complacent.

“We have to work harder than before because there’s such a movement to resist the president,” she said.

Ward took an informal poll of the top four issues for those in attendance, and immigration came out ahead of health care, the economy and military veterans.

“If we solve immigration and the border, it will go a long way to solving those other problems,” she said.