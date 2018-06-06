State Farm awarding $25,000 grants to nonprofits

PHOENIX - Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there; and just to show how much of a good neighbor it is, it’s awarding 40 nonprofit organizations $25,000 each.

Through its Neighborhood Assists program, which has been running for seven years, it is awarding nonprofit organizations to help fund their causes that are involved in education, safety and community developments.

Submissions are accepted through June 15 or until 2,000 submissions are placed. As of Wednesday, only 568 submissions spots are left.



“From identifying an important cause to rallying your community to vote for it, this program is all about neighbors helping neighbors,” Ed Woods, State Farm human resources director said.

From then the State Farm Review Committee will choose the top 200 submissions to move on to the voting phase. In the voting phase, the public will have the opportunity to vote, 10 times a day for 10 days, for their favorite causes.

The top 40 causes who tally up the most votes win the $25,000 grant and winners will be announced September 25.

For more information about the program, visit www.neighborhoodassist.com.

Information provided by State Farm