Train collision kills one near Truxton

TRUXTON - One man was dead on scene and another was airlifted by Department of Public Safety Ranger Helicopter after a train collision outside of Truxton near mile marker 91 on Route 66 Tuesday afternoon, according to Mohave County Sheriff's Department and Hualapai Nation Emergency Services.

When MCSO deputies arrived on scene, one train was derailed and another received significant damage.

Hualapai Nation Emergency Services responded with police, fire, adult detention and code enforcement personnel and equipment. Along with DPS and MCSO, BNSF police were on scene.

The investigation is ongoing. National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff's Department and Hualapai Nation Emergency Services