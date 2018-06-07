Horoscopes | June 6, 2018

Birthdays: Iggy Azalea, 28; Michael Cera, 30; Bill Hader, 40; Liam Neeson, 66.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be secretive about any personal changes you want to make. The less people know about what you are doing, the easier it will be to complete your mission without someone meddling in your affairs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The changes you make should be thought out before you begin. A mistake can end up costing you your position or your assets.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t fold under pressure. Someone will try to persuade you to take on the impossible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unusual partnership or connection you have with someone will develop into something you didn’t expect. Don’t be afraid to see where it leads.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make changes for the right reason. Doing something out of spite or to hide something you probably shouldn’t be doing from someone who cares about you will lead to regret.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to what you know, and do what you can to maintain balance and to forge ahead with integrity. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you or to take credit for your hard work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Get out and explore new possibilities. Avoid what’s going on at home or work that could label you or lump you in with people who do not share your beliefs or standards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be creative, but don’t go overboard. Know your limitations and refuse to let anyone put pressure on you to take part in something risky.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Live and learn. Don’t let someone who has let you down in the past do so again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may need a change, but before you get started, it’s best to have a budget in place. It’s OK to think big, but don’t let ego or someone else talk you into taking on something you cannot handle.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Time is precious and must be designated wisely. Don’t disappoint someone you love because something that sounds like more fun comes along.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotions will be difficult to control. Avoid getting into a discussion with someone who is never going to agree with you.