Kingman a new tiny-home destination

Kingman – City residents could soon see homes in town that are a little smaller than what they’re used to now that Council has approved an ordinance text amendment that will allow for tiny home construction in R-MH-6 and R-2 zoning districts.

Tiny homes have been discussed by the Planning and Zoning Commission since November, and multiple public hearings were held allowing staff to return to the commission with additional information.

The City of Kingman has identified tiny homes as, “A site-built house smaller than 860 square feet in floor area excluding lofts. Tiny homes shall not be smaller than 300 square feet (Tiny Homes are allowed in the R-2 and R-MH-6 Zoning District only).”

Until now, tiny homes could be constructed in rural residential and rural manufactured home zoning districts. However, Council unanimously approved an amendment that states tiny homes can now only be constructed in R-2 districts (currently about 25 lots downtown) and the R-MH-6 district (behind Kingman Regional Medical Center).

For tiny homes to be constructed in the R-2 zoning district, another ordinance text amendment was required permitting tiny home construction on 2,500 square-foot lots if they can be connected to the City’s sewer system.

At Council’s meeting Tuesday, Mayor Monica Gates asked Sylvia Shaffer, City planner, if any members of the public had spoken out against tiny homes coming to Kingman.

“I actually didn’t have anybody opposed,” Shaffer said. “I think more of the concerns were about the appearance.”

Tiny homes must meet appearance criteria for both zoning districts in which they can now be constructed.

Councilman Travis Lingenfelter said he was pleased to see tiny homes on Council’s agenda.

“This is something that’s been used in other communities for empty nesters that are looking to downsize, and also for millennials that are looking to get into a first-time home purchase,” Lingenfelter said. “It’s something that other communities across the nation have used as part of their downtown redevelopment efforts. I’m glad that the city of Kingman is looking at this.”

Gates shared Lingenfelter’s excitement about tiny homes.



“I’m just so pleased to see us getting ahead of these new trends, rather than just reacting to them,” she said. “So this is really great to see.”