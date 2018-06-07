Little League: Kingman South falls to Needles in Tournament of Champions title game

KINGMAN – Many times a baseball team can catch momentum at the right time and ride it to a championship. That could have been the case for the Kingman South Little League squad, but a Lake Havasu forfeit in the semifinals of the Minors Tournament of Champions took the wind out of their sails.



“We won the last two of the regular season against really good teams and then we played really well against Kingman North in the first game,” said Kingman South manager Adam Thomason. “Then we got there (for the Lake Havasu game) and nobody was there. It killed that momentum for us.”

The only positive of the situation was Kingman South finding itself in the title game against Needles.

Kingman South never could find that same momentum though – losing 15-5 Wednesday night at Ed Parry Park in Needles, California.

“We were just flat,” Thomason said. “We couldn’t find that groove that we’ve been in during the last three weeks.”

Thomason was quick to give Needles credit though, despite the fact he felt the two teams matched up well. It came down to fundamentals in the end as Kingman South didn’t execute as it had in the previous contests.

That doesn’t mean Thomason wasn’t pleased with the teams’ great run this season.

“There has to be at least 50 minors teams – you can’t complain about being top two,” he said. “Our goal for the whole year was to play as many baseball games as we could play. And we made it to the very last game. So as far as I’m concerned, that’s a success for us.”

Nevertheless, it still wasn’t easy as everyone gathered as a team for one final time.

“It was definitely tough,” Thomason said. “There were a few tears shed, but honestly more for them. They taught me more this year than I ever could have taught them.