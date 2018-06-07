Men dressed as gardeners rob Golden Valley gas station Sunday

GOLDEN VALLEY – Authorities say a gas station employee was told to go inside a store's freezer while two men robbed a business early Sunday morning.

The robbery occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. A store employee informed dispatch she was robbed by two male subjects.

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the scene and made contact with the female who reported the robbery. Deputies conducted a sweep of the store and confirmed no one was inside the business.

The employee told deputies that the men had taken money out of the register and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The two male subjects are described to be wearing full brim hats, gloves, jackets, and had their faces covered. One male is around 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall, and the second subject is anywhere from 6-foot to 6 feet 4 inches in height.

If anyone has information about this incident, call Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753 or toll free at 1-800-522-4312.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office