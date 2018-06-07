Obituary | Joyce Short Cannon

Joyce Short Cannon of Kingman was born in Phoenix, Arizona, May 8, 1930, and passed away at Kingman Regional Medical Center May 6, 2018. She is the last of 13 children born to Alvis and Domer Mullenax Short.

Joyce lived in many places in Arizona as a young child, including Kingman, Hackberry, Valentine, the Big Sandy near Wikieup, and different mining camps in Mohave County, as well as in California. Her dad named one of his mines Joy Bug after her. As a teenager living near Valentine, Joyce would drive her dad’s dump truck to high school in Kingman each day with 15 to 20 10-gallon milk containers that she delivered to King’s Dairy, which was located near the present day Lee Williams High School.

In November 1947, she married Charles Cannon. All five of their children were born in Kingman. Many may remember Joyce working at Basha’s deli department for years where she always had a smile on her face for everyone. Over the years, the Cannons lived in Kingman, Alpine and Show Low. Joyce and her daughter Susie returned in 2011 to live in Kingman for her remaining years.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charlie of 41 years, her son; Sammie Cannon, two infant sisters, two little brothers; Franklin and Clyde, brothers; Ellis, Kenneth, Virgil, and Lloyd Short, and sisters; Fern Bland, Bertha Leonard, Grace Neal, and Dorothy Fox. Sadly her son, Andrew Cannon of Oregon, passed away June 4, 2018.

She is survived by her son; Thomas, daughters; Susan and Grace, grandchildren; Tommy, Shawn, Charlie, Joe, Carlye, Justin, Aaron, Jaistina, and Josh, several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

As the last of this generation of the Short family, you will be missed by all of us. The family would to thank everyone for all their help during this time.