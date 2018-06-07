Obituary | Marty Louise Jones Luna-Wolfe

Pastor Marty Louise Jones Luna-Wolfe, born Dec. 31, 1941, in Hutchinson, Kansas, died June 4, 2018, in Las Vegas after a short illness.

Marty was preceded in death by her parents Harry and Marqurette Borders Jones. Pastor Marty leaves behind to mourn her loss her beloved wife Maria Luna-Wolfe of Kingman, Arizona, her son, Mark L. and wife Suzanne Luna and their two sons Jacob and Aiden of Celina, Texas, and son Michael and family of Washington. Marty is also survived by her younger sister, Toni Drake, and husband, Richard. Marty and Maria’s blended family also included three daughters Wendi, Wanda and Erin, sister-in-law Charlene Place, adopted sister Diane Jones, special friend Ruthie Tate, two special fur babies, Taz and Rio, and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Marty was preceded in death by her brothers Richard (Dick) and Harry (Buzz), and sister Clo Ann.

Pastor Marty’s life was guided by her deep and abiding faith in God. She had an incredible love of people and an uncanny way of understanding the needs of others and boundless empathy. Marty worked tirelessly for many noble causes with the passion and heart of a true Christian.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Mohave County Victims Witness Program, a group that was dear to Marty’s heart.

A celebration of the amazing life of Pastor Marty will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring St., Kingman, Arizona.