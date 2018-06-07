Woman leaves $170,000 in cash behind at Walmart

KINGMAN – Authorities say a Valle Vista woman left behind $170,000 in cash at Walmart Tuesday.

The woman took a suitcase containing the money into the store with her and placed it in the bottom of a shopping cart. When she left the store, she went to her vehicle and returned the cart to the front of the store near the bike rack. She left the suitcase behind in the bottom of the cart.

Police say she told them she realized she had forgotten the case when she returned home. She made a return trip to Walmart, couldn’t find the case and called Kingman Police Department.

Video surveillance from Walmart confirms she placed the case, about the size of a carry-on piece of luggage, on the bottom rack of a shopping cart. Video also shows her returning the cart and leaving the case behind.

Store surveillance shows a young man exit the store at about 2:30 p.m. with a computer or messenger type case around his shoulder and carrying a skateboard. He appears to walk to the shopping cart left behind by the woman, bend down, and take the case with him walking southbound away from Walmart through its parking lot.

KPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the young man, who is a person of interest. Anyone with information is urged to contact KPD by calling 928-753-2191, report anonymously to Mohave Silent Witness by calling 928-753-1234, or report tips online by going to www.kingmanpolice.com and clicking on “Give a Tip.”

Information provided by Kingman Police Department