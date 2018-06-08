Arizona highway reopens after being closed due to wildfire

HEBER, Ariz. (AP) — A second eastern Arizona highway closed earlier this week because of a wildfire has reopened.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 337 reopened Thursday night between Holbrook and Heber.

The route funnels traffic to and from Interstate 40 at Holbrook.

SR 377 and part of State Route 277 were closed Monday due to a wildfire northeast of Heber. State SR 277 reopened Tuesday.

That human-caused fire has burned 7.1 square miles and is 55 percent contained.