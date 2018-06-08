Arizona highway reopens after being closed due to wildfire

Navajo County Sheriff's officials say the fire was caused due to someone dragging a tailgate from a trailer. (Navajo County Sheriff's Office)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: June 8, 2018 10:30 a.m.

    State Route 277 was closed in both directions from Heber-Overgaard to Snowflake on Monday afternoon while State Route 377 was shut down in both directions between Holbrook and Heber-Overgaard. (Heber Overgaard Fire Department)

    HEBER, Ariz. (AP) — A second eastern Arizona highway closed earlier this week because of a wildfire has reopened.

    The Arizona Department of Transportation says State Route 337 reopened Thursday night between Holbrook and Heber.

    The route funnels traffic to and from Interstate 40 at Holbrook.

    SR 377 and part of State Route 277 were closed Monday due to a wildfire northeast of Heber. State SR 277 reopened Tuesday.

    That human-caused fire has burned 7.1 square miles and is 55 percent contained.

